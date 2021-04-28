New code proposed for external wall assessments

The new code was commissioned by the government has part of its building safety programme that emerged on the back of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The purpose of the new publicly available specification (PAS) is to ensure that fire risk appraisal and assessment (FRAA) of the external wall construction of a multistorey, multi‑occupied residential building is carried out to an adequate and consistent standard

It should also ensure that building owners receive consistent advice on whether remediation of external walls is necessary, BSI says.

The PAS has been published for a short consultation period.

British Standards Institution director-general Scott Steedman said: “BSI, in its role as the UK national standards body, has opened a public consultation on the proposed new code of practice to support building professionals to undertake fire risk appraisals and assessments of the external wall construction of existing multistorey, multi occupied residential buildings.

“We welcome all comments on the draft standard, especially from people living or working on or in these types of buildings, including residents and people from the construction, fire, housing and safety industries.

“The consultation closes on 20 May 2021 and we aim to publish the standard in the autumn, after all comments have been reviewed by the expert steering group.”

Building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh said: “I welcome the launch of this consultation on a new code of practice, commissioned by government, which will ensure greater clarity and consistency for those completing assessments of external walls and a clear steer on where remediation is, or is not, required.”

PAS 9980 PAS 9980:2021 Fire risk appraisal and assessment of external wall construction and cladding of existing blocks of flats – Code of practice is available here

