New commercial director for Interserve

Ben Edwards

Ben Edwards joins Interserve Construction from Sobha in Dubai where he was group commercial director of its Middle East construction business. He has previously been commercial director for both Laing O’Rourke and Kier in Dubai.

At Interserve, he succeeds Andrew Jarman, who is retiring after nearly 30 years with the company.

Paul Gandy, managing director of Interserve Construction, said: “Ben brings considerable commercial leadership experience to our business having operated at a senior level across a range of markets… I look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver on our strategy to build world-class facilities for a range of key public and private sector clients on projects across the healthcare and education sectors as well as major frameworks.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk