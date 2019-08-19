New construction boss for Lendlease Europe

Simon Gorski

Simon Gorski takes over from Neil Martin who was recently promoted to chief operating officer for Lendlease in Europe.

Mr Gorski joined Lendlease as a commercial manager in 2004 and has since taken on various roles across the business. His latest promotion sees him move up from head of the UK regional business, overseeing such projects as the largest prison in the UK and the Manchester Town Hall restoration.

He began his career as a quantity surveyor and attended the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst before a decade of service in the British Army.

Simon Gorski said: “My focus will be to ensure Lendlease remains a leader in the construction sector and continues to provide an exceptional service to our customers. We already have some of the finest talent in the industry working at Lendlease, and I have absolutely no doubt that we will continue to deliver great schemes and win new business.”

Dan Labbad, Lendlease Europe chief executive, said: “At Lendlease our construction business is synonymous with the delivery of high-quality projects on time and budget for both the public and private sectors. Nobody is better qualified to continue that record than Simon. He is an outstanding member of our team and thoroughly deserves his new role.”

Meanwhile, Lendlease has still to announce a success for Dan Labbad himself, who leaves the company at the end of the year to become chief executive of The Crown Estate.

