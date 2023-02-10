New construction director for Scottish developer

Ian Gracie

Ian Gracie has been with Drum since 2019, leading and coordinating large design and construction teams. He takes over as construction director from Gordon Milne, who has moved to the newly created role of technical director for the group.

Group managing director Graeme Bone said: “Since joining Drum, Ian has proven himself a vital member of the team through the management and delivery of key projects during a uniquely challenging period for the industry. Ian’s promotion is a natural next step in his development and very well deserved – his track record and experience working within Drum will bring further depth to our senior management team.

He added: “Gordon’s new role also allows us to retain a highly experienced director within the business, providing technical and management oversight across all projects and maintaining consistency of delivery as we transition into our next cycle of development and expand our portfolio throughout the UK.”

