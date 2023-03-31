New COO for McCarthy Stone

Shane Paull joined McCarthy Stone in 2000 and progressed to becoming land director in its Southern division in 2006 and then divisional managing director (DMD) for Southern in 2012, a position he has held for the past 11 years.
I his new role he is responsible for McCarthy Stone’s strategic development functions, including land, planning, construction, health & safety and sales & marketing.
Chief executive John Tonkiss said of his new COO: “He is hugely respected across the organisation and the sector, and his experience of developing high-quality retirement communities is second to none. Shane will play a key role in driving growth in the business to move us back to building and completing 2,000 units a year.”
Shane Paull said: “My focus will be on helping us to innovate, drive consistency, control build costs, and develop our brand and proposition.”
