New crawler cranes for Murphy Plant

One of the LR 1130.1 cranes at work in Oswestry

Murphy’s newest cranes are a pair of Liebherr LR 1130.1 lattice boom crawler cranes, rated at 130 tonnes safe working load.

They join a 100-tonne LTR 1100 that became the company’s first telescopic boom crawler model and the first in the fleet with a Stage V engine.

The three cranes are part of Murphy’s £22m capital expenditure programme for 2023.

The first LR 1130.1 is employed on shaft work in Crayford as part of phase two of the London Power Tunnels project where Murphy is in joint venture with Hochtief to build more than 32km of tunnels for National Grid high-voltage cables. The second machine is on site at a five-year project to upgrade a United Utilities water treatment works in Oswestry.

The LTR 1100 is also working for United Utilities, using its pick-and-carry capability to lift and position steel reinforcement cages and shutters for the concrete pouring stages at a new water treatment facility near Burnley. The scheme is one of United Utilities’ largest AMP7 projects and is being delivered by Murphy in joint venture with MWH Treatment and Stantec UK.

The other LR 1130.1 in Crayford

Murphy Plant managing director Brendan Sugrue said: “We are pleased to be expanding our fleet with the addition of three new units – two LR 1130.1 lattice boom cranes and a LTR1100 telescopic crane. All with a Stage V engines, they are our latest commitment in continuing to invest in environmentally-friendly plant.”

The telescopic boom of the LTR 1100

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk