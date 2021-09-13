New development proposed for Edinburgh

The scheme is intended to create a new urban quarter. Watkin Jones Group plans to redevelop land to the rear of the Corn Exchange, which includes the World of Football and World of Bowling buildings.

The proposed mixed-use brownfield development will comprise a majority of build-to-rent (BTR) homes, including affordable homes, in addition to which there will be managed student accommodation.

This plans form part of an overall regeneration of the brownfield site following the recent acquisition of the Corn Exchange building concert venue by the Academy Music Group, to be called the O2 Academy Edinburgh.

Iain Smith, planning director for Watkin Jones, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our exciting scheme for this new urban quarter at Chesser, creating a thriving and diverse community as part of an overall redevelopment of the area. The site is in a highly sustainable location with excellent access to amenities and transport links and will be built to future-proofed high environmental standards.

“Maintaining the strong heritage of the site is a feature of the development and our intention is to retain the character of the buildings where we can, ensuring their long-term viable future, with the creation of some fantastic public squares, each with their own distinct identity.

“These proposals will greatly assist in the regeneration of this part of the city and we are consulting extensively to ensure that people from across the local area have an opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals.”

