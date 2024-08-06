New director at Reid Steel

Byron Yates

John Reid & Sons, which trades as Reid Steel, has appointed Byron Yates as contracts director.

Byron Yates used to run his own structural steel company in South Africa. He moved to Dorset in 2020 and worked for three-and-a-half years as a project manager for Vinci Building Solutions as a project manager. He joined Reid Steel as head of project in February this year.

Reid Steel managing director Simon Boyd said: “Byron is an exceptional professional who brings invaluable expertise and experience to Reid Steel.

“He possesses outstanding communication, interpersonal and leadership skills along with a laser sharp focus on efficiency and productivity gains for the benefit of our customers and our business.

“Byron’s collaborative ethos and drive for excellence fits perfectly with our own company values which place integrity in all we do, trust in our team and delivery of the greatest outcomes for our customers at the heart of our business.”

