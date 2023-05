Julie Crawford

Julie Crawford joins Galliford Try from HS2 Ltd, and has previously held senior roles at National Highways when it was called Highways England.

David Lowery, managing director of Galliford Try Highways, said: “This is a really exciting period for our highways business and I am delighted to welcome Julie, with her extensive client-side experience, to our team.”

