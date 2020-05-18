New directors at Reid Steel

Financial director Simon Morgan (left), operations director Donna Campo (centre) and managing director Simon Boyd of Reid Steel. )Picture was taken before social distancing was introduced.)

Reid Steel has promoted Donna Campo to operations director and appointed Simon Morgan as financial director, with both on the main board.

Donna Campo joined Reid Steel in 2012 as managing director Simon Boyd’s personal assistant, later being promoted to contracts office manager and then operations manager.

She said: “Reid Steel is a forward-looking company which encourages professional development and rewards success. I’ve enjoyed developing my career with the company and very much look forward to continuing in my new role on my return from maternity leave.”

Simon Morgan worked for aerospace and defence contractor Cobham before joining Reid Steel.

Managing director Simon Boyd said: “Donna and Simon are high calibre individuals who will help take Reid Steel to the next level. Donna has excelled in every role she has taken since starting at Reid Steel, while Simon joins the team with a highly impressive background in strategic finance.”

The firm has resumed operations after a brief suspension at the peak of the pandemic in the UK in April.

