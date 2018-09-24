New Edinburgh facilities for JCB dealer

The new premises were opened by Lord Bamford

The new Scot JCB premises are in Sighthill, five miles west of Edinburgh city centre and a quarter of a mile from old depot.

The 6,000 m² building sits on a 1.4-acre site, with more and better workshop and warehousing space, and a training room.

It has four double workshop bays, served by an electric overhead travelling crane, automated oil and services delivery to the central workshop module, a 225 m² parts warehouse and a large yard for showcasing new and used equipment.

Scot JCB Group joint managing director Robin Bryant said: “Every aspect is bigger and better than before and the overall impact will be a significant enhancement of the fantastic service we are able to deliver for our customers.

“The culmination of major investment and several years of planning and development, it underlines our commitment to customers and our belief in the potential for growth in this key area of Scotland.

“The scale and the calibre of the facilities here will deliver tangible improvements to the availability of equipment and the speed and quality of the experience we provide to our customers.”

Scot JCB has supplied and serviced JCB machinery for more than 50 years and today has a network of 17 depots from Muir of Ord north of Inverness down to Carnforth in Lancashire.

The new Edinburgh facility was officially opened by JCB chairman Lord Bamford, who said: “Scot JCB is one of the largest JCB dealers in the world and has continued to expand and be successful by investing for growth. This new depot will take sales and service to a whole new level and ensure the service provided to customers goes above and beyond expectations.”

Scot JCB shares the long-established Sighthill industrial estate with organisations including GAP Plant & Tool Hire and Jarvie Plant as well as motor retailers Arnold Clark, Evans Halshaw and Lookers.