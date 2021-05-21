New energy chief for Mace Consult

Andy Oldham

Andy Oldham is now business unit director for defence, nuclear, energy and utilities at Mace Consult.

The role was previously held by Andy Sharples for 13 years but he is now joining Sellafield, a Mace client.

Andy Oldham started his career at British Nuclear Fuels (BNFL) and then spent five years in the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) setting up the management and operations contract, the lifetime plan and performance contract for a number of nuclear sites. He joined Atkins Energy in 2010, working mostly in Abu Dhabi with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

At Mace Consult he will work alongside other business unit directors: David Martin (defence), Javid Khaliq (energy & utilities) and Mark Lamphiere (Ireland).

Jason Millett, chief executive of Mace Consult, said: “Defence, energy, nuclear and utilities are key sectors for our Consult service offer, and Andy is in a perfect position to help us grow together.”

Andy Oldham said: “Focusing on Mace’s already strong track record in developing low carbon solutions, I will support clients in achieving their own low carbon and decarbonisation goals, pursuing a sustainable world and creating better infrastructure.”

