New engineering boss for Geobear

Andy Lee

Andy Lee, a geologist and chartered engineer, joins Geobear from RSK where he had been technical director for three years. Before that, he worked in the oil industry, for Shell, as a soil and groundwater expert.

At Geobear he takes over from Tuomas Lievonen, who has moved into an engineering director role for Geobear Nordic businesses.

Geobear, formerly Uretek, sells a less disruptive alternative to conventional underpinning based on injecting an expanding geopolymer resin into the ground.

Andy Lee said: “Geobear provides products and services to improve safety, infrastructure integrity and efficiency. It is great to be working with such an innovative company which has a track record of delivering solutions to significant civil engineering problems. I believe that many solutions developed for general construction can be applied to solve environmental as well as engineering problems in a highly sustainable way, which minimises impact on the environment".

Geobear chief executive Otso Lahtinen said: “Andy’s experience and expertise will be invaluable to us as we grow over the coming years. It’s a pleasure to welcome him to the team and help us to deliver challenging engineering projects.”

