New engineering boss for Geobear

Fri February 05 2021

11 hours Underpinning specialist Geobear has named Andy Lee as its new vice president of engineering for its global operations.

Andy Lee, a geologist and chartered engineer, joins Geobear from RSK where he had been technical director for three years. Before that, he worked in the oil industry, for Shell, as a soil and groundwater expert.

At Geobear he takes over from Tuomas Lievonen, who has moved into an engineering director role for Geobear Nordic businesses.

Geobear, formerly Uretek, sells a less disruptive alternative to conventional underpinning based on injecting an expanding geopolymer resin into the ground.

Andy Lee said: “Geobear provides products and services to improve safety, infrastructure integrity and efficiency. It is great to be working with such an innovative company which has a track record of delivering solutions to significant civil engineering problems. I believe that many solutions developed for general construction can be applied to solve environmental as well as engineering problems in a highly sustainable way, which minimises impact on the environment".

Geobear chief executive Otso Lahtinen said: “Andy’s experience and expertise will be invaluable to us as we grow over the coming years. It’s a pleasure to welcome him to the team and help us to deliver challenging engineering projects.”

