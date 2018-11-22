New events venue to be created in Llandeilo

Carmarthenshire County Council is behind the plan to bring the building back in to use. Its executive board has agreed this week to take the project forward; regeneration officers will now work closely with various funding bodies to secure the finance to deliver the project.

Early plans include employment space for small to medium rural businesses and a new rural enterprise academy, venue hire with flexible space for events and markets, and a cafe.

Subject to planning permission, it is anticipated that the project could get under way early in 2020.

The 19th century Grade II listed building stands in the centre of Llandeilo.

Councillor Emlyn Dole, leader of the council and executive board member for regeneration, said the building’s location and scale make it an ideal venue for businesses and community groups. “We have been working with a number of interested parties on a development that would bring this historic building back into economic use, however the cost of developing the historic listed building significantly exceeds its likely end value and as such a number of these parties have been unable to deliver their vision,” he said. “However an opportunity has arisen for us to access external funding to bring forward a transformational project that will bring this historic building back into economic use.”

Councillor David Jenkins, executive board member for resources, said: “This decision to invest £562,000 in capital funding was a no brainer. The funding is going to be used as match funding to lever significant further external funding to the County Council which will bring the building back into beneficial use creating up to 45 new jobs and creating a modest income stream for the authority.”