New finance chief for Mace

Richard Bienfait

Richard Bienfait joins Mace from student halls developer and operator UPP, where he had been chief financial officer until his January 2019 promotion to chief executive.

Before UPP, he worked in the water industry. Between 2010 and 2015 he was CEO of Affinity Water, and between 2004 and 2009 he was CFO of Veolia Water in the UK.

“I am very excited to work for Mace, a business I have known well as a key supplier for the last 14 years,” he said. “It’s always been important to me that I work with businesses that have a great and clear purpose. Mace is a formidable force in developing sustainable communities. Mace has the aptitude, but most importantly the people, to contribute so much to society and to drive transformational change through the sector and I am delighted to be part of this journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk