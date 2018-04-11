New five-axle Demag for City Lifting

London crane hire company City Lifting has added a new Demag AC 220-5 all terrain crane to its mobile crane fleet.

Key work for the five-axle, 220-tonne capacity class crane will be putting up City Lifting’s tower cranes on construction sites in the capital. With a total length of 14.5 metres and carrier width of three metres, it is sufficiently compact to drive and rig in a city environment. And with a main boom that telescopes out to 78 metres, it has the reach for setting up most tower cranes.

“As our company name implies, the bulk of our work happens in London’s challenging city environment,” said City Lifting owner Trevor Jepson. “To be profitable and meet our customers' expectations, we need to use cranes that can travel London’s busy streets and be easily manoeuvred in confined urban working areas. That is exactly what we are getting with the new Demag AC 220-5 all terrain crane; it was designed for companies like ours.”

City Lifting now has 60 mobile cranes in its fleet and the AC 220-5 crane is the 10th Demag that it has bought from manufacturer Terex in recent years.