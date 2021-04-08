New flagship barge for Red7Marine

Haven SeaChallenger (Image from Costain)

The monohull jack-up barge has deck dimensions of 50 metres by 24 metres and a leg length of 55 metres, making it the biggest in the company’s fleet.

Red7Marine described the purchase of the Haven SeaChallenger as “an exciting step-change” for the company. It now owns and operates 12 jack-up barges, with payload capacities ranging from 100 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes.

The barge allows Red7Marine to take on bigger projects and offer clients a liveaboard option, which can be a differentiator on projects where crew transfers are costly and time-consuming. This will be essential in meeting the company’s aim to move into renewable markets and to offer support on large marine infrastructure projects, the company said.

It was previously owned by Fugro, as the Fugro F1200, purchased in 2010 after a majore rebuild. It was originally built in 1974.

Red7Marine managing director Kristen Branford said: “By purchasing the Haven SeaChallenger, we are ready to take on bigger projects with an enhanced capability. This will open greater market share for the business and is an investment which will grow our core business activity as well as open new doors.”

Chief executive Nick Offord added: “We are already in discussions regarding several future projects for the Haven SeaChallenger and look forward to seeing where the barges’ first charter will be.”

