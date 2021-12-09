New flagship for Coussens

Coussens Crane Hire's new Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1

The five-axle LTM 1230-5.1 has a rated lifting capacity of 230 tonnes, making it substantially stronger than Coussens’ previous flagship, a five-year-old 160-tonne LTM 1160-5.1.

The new crane has an eight-section 75-metre main boom and a 20-metre fly jib to give a total lifting height of 93 metres and a radius of 76 metres.

Paul Coussens, director of Coussens Crane Hire, said: “It will be an excellent addition to the fleet. It will replace our LTM 1160 as our flagship crane. However, we are not putting this model into retirement just yet. The versatility of this crane coupled with our customers’ requirements and the back-up we get from Liebherr mean that it makes sense to keep it in the fleet for a couple more years.’

