New GM for Aggregate Industries’ Witherley business

Claire Horsfall has been with Aggregate Industries for three years as senior human resources business partner for its aggregates division.

She previously worked for Walkers Snack Foods, PepsiCo and Asda Walmart.

She is now in charge of Witherley Services, which supplies primary and recycled aggregates, topsoil and bulk earth moving. She said: “I’m looking forward to navigating the current challenges facing the sector while maximising the unique benefits Witherley Services has to offer. I bring with me a fresh mindset that, alongside the strong and capable team already in place, will help drive the strategic growth of the business, while continuing to meet and exceed customer service and expectation.”

Andy Swinnerton, managing director of Aggregate Industries’ aggregates division, said: “As a company that is constantly striving to help create an environment that drives greater equality, diversity and inclusion, we are strengthening the representation of women in our organisation at all levels – so we’re especially thrilled that Claire will be the new general manager at Witherley Services.”

