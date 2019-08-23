New haulers speed ragstone movement

Gallagher Aggregates has two new Volvo A60H trucks

Gallagher Aggregates made initial enquiries about the 55-tonne capacity A60H at the 2018 Hillhead trade show and then put one through trials at the quarry to assess its suitability.

“In essence, we were impressed with the tonnage moved for a very economical fuel burn, together with fast cycle times” said Gallagher operations manager Pat Gooney.

“It certainly proved to be a success in all areas of the quarry’s production and was an immediate hit with our operators. The two new trucks are carrying out the same production of the three 50-tonne trucks they replace and we are already seeing the immediate benefits when it comes to fuel consumption and the savings on running costs, while maintaining the production we require.”

Specifically for Gallagher Aggregates, the two A60Hs have had additional features fitted to them: 200mm side extensions coupled to a cantilever tailgate increase body capacity to 39m³; and to give extra protection to the hitch area and cab, front spill guards have been added to the front of the skips.

