News » Plant » New head of construction for Kubota UK » published 17 Apr 2018
New head of construction for Kubota UK
Kubota UK has recruited Glen Hampson as business development manager for its construction division.
Glen Hampson joined Kubota in February after a year with Doosan where he was responsible for Bobcat dealer development in the UK and Ireland. Before that, he spent nearly five years with Caterpillar’s earthmoving division in Dubai.
Kazunari Shimokawa, interim managing director of Kubota UK, said: “This is an exciting appointment for Kubota UK as we look to raise the bar in the construction sector. Our goal is to continue to drive the brand forward so it is essential we have the right people in place to help us do this. Glen will play a critical role in helping us achieve our commercial objectives and I wish him every success in his role.”
This article was published on 17 Apr 2018 (last updated on 17 Apr 2018).