New head of sales for Fusion

David Ellison

David Ellison has moved to Fusion Building Systems from Intelligent Steel Solutions.

He has worked in the modular/volumetric construction and load bearing light gauge steel frame (LGSF) industry for more than 20 years.

He previously worked for Fusion in 2014 before moving to Sigmat Light Guage Steel Framing as head of business development. He moved from Sigmat to Intelligent Steel Solutions in July 2020.

Fusion Building Systems director Mike Fairey said that he had “always admired” Mr Ellison’s “infectious enthusiasm for off-site construction”.

He said: “David will lead our business development team on our quest of significant growth over the next three years.”

