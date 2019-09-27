  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri September 27 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. New home registrations fall 10%

New home registrations fall 10%

9 hours The number of new homes registered to be built by builders and developers across the UK in August 2019 was down 10% on last year.

In total, there were 12,295 new home registrations with the National House Building Council (NHBC) warranty scheme in August 2019, compared with 13,712 in August 2018.

There were 3,875 new homes were registered in the affordable and rental sector in August, a 17% increase year-on-year (3,252 in 2018), while home registrations in the private sector fell 20% to 8,420 (10,460 in 2018).

For the rolling quarter, between June and August, 40,213 new homes were registered compared to 42,329 in 2018 – a decrease of 5%. Within this, there was an 8% fall in the private sector, partially offset by 4% growth in the affordable and rental sector.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “The slowdown in overall registrations in August seems to be partly due to prevailing uncertainties in this pre-Brexit period.  Nonetheless, it is encouraging to see growth coming through in the affordable and rental sector.”

NHBC – UK registrations by region (three months)
England – Regions June 19 – Aug 19 June 18 – Aug 18
NORTH EAST 1,611 1,870
NORTH WEST & MERSEYSIDE 4,265 4,372
YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE 2,074 2,622
WEST MIDLANDS 3,631 3,614
EAST MIDLANDS 3,124 3,028
EASTERN 4,723 3,908
SOUTH WEST 3,232 4,166
LONDON 6,168 5,868
SOUTH EAST 6,091 6,311
TOTAL ENGLAND 34,919 35,759
SCOTLAND 2,905 3,380
WALES 1,151 1,230
NORTHERN IRELAND & ISLE OF MAN 1,238 1,960
TOTAL UK 40,213 42,329

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »