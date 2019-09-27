New home registrations fall 10%

In total, there were 12,295 new home registrations with the National House Building Council (NHBC) warranty scheme in August 2019, compared with 13,712 in August 2018.

There were 3,875 new homes were registered in the affordable and rental sector in August, a 17% increase year-on-year (3,252 in 2018), while home registrations in the private sector fell 20% to 8,420 (10,460 in 2018).

For the rolling quarter, between June and August, 40,213 new homes were registered compared to 42,329 in 2018 – a decrease of 5%. Within this, there was an 8% fall in the private sector, partially offset by 4% growth in the affordable and rental sector.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “The slowdown in overall registrations in August seems to be partly due to prevailing uncertainties in this pre-Brexit period. Nonetheless, it is encouraging to see growth coming through in the affordable and rental sector.”

NHBC – UK registrations by region (three months) England – Regions June 19 – Aug 19 June 18 – Aug 18 NORTH EAST 1,611 1,870 NORTH WEST & MERSEYSIDE 4,265 4,372 YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE 2,074 2,622 WEST MIDLANDS 3,631 3,614 EAST MIDLANDS 3,124 3,028 EASTERN 4,723 3,908 SOUTH WEST 3,232 4,166 LONDON 6,168 5,868 SOUTH EAST 6,091 6,311 TOTAL ENGLAND 34,919 35,759 SCOTLAND 2,905 3,380 WALES 1,151 1,230 NORTHERN IRELAND & ISLE OF MAN 1,238 1,960 TOTAL UK 40,213 42,329

