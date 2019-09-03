New HSE boss takes over

Sarah Albon

Sarah Albon has joined the HSE from the Insolvency Service, where she had been inspector general and CEO since 2015.

She replaces acting chief executive David Snowball who has held the post since June 2018 and will be retiring from HSE at the end of the year.

A career civil servant, Ms Albon’s past roles includes roles as director of strategy and change at Her Majesty’s Courts & Tribunal Service, director of civil family and legal aid policy and deputy director of criminal legal aid strategy at the Ministry of Justice. She has also served as principal private secretary to two Lord Chancellors.

HSE chair Martin Temple said: “I am looking forward enormously to working with our new chief executive. Sarah’s CV speaks for itself and her valuable experience in leading organisations through change and planning for the future will stand her in good stead leading this world-class regulator of workplace health and safety.”

Sarah Albon said: “I’ve been looking forward to getting started in my new role and meeting colleagues and partners who all are committed to advancing HSE’s mission to save lives by reducing risk, protecting people and the environment.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this important and hugely respected regulator. Working together with my new colleagues across HSE, my focus will be on continuing to deliver improvements in health and safety performance as our workplaces move into a future with new challenges, new technologies and new opportunities.”

