New leaders for Keltbray consultancy

Stuart Vaughan (left) and Tim Lohmann

Stuart Vaughan and Tim Lohmann assume the responsibilities of Stuart Marchand, who formed the company in 1999, and retired at the end of April 2021.

Wentworth House Partnership specialises in temporary works design and geotechnical engineering consultancy.

Stuart Marchand will continue to work for the company in an advisory capacity.

Keltbray executive chairman, Brendan Kerr, said: “Stuart’s contribution to the growth and professional development of the structural and geotechnical engineering industry in the UK has been significant. I want to thank him for the strong leadership, innovative thinking and quality of service he has provided to the Group and its clients during his time with Keltbray. On behalf of all my colleagues, I’d also like to wish him a long and happy retirement, safe in the knowledge we will still be able to draw on his considerable knowledge and experience as an advisor to Keltbray and its clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk