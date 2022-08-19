New leadership at Burrington Estates

David Jervis

David Jervis joined Burrington Estates three years ago to lead the launch of the company’s new Central England division, following its emergence in the southwest. He now takes operational control of the whole housing business as the company founders Mark Edworthy and Paul Scantlebury step away from the day-to-day running of the business.

Burrington Estates was established in 2013 in Exeter. It has built almost 600 homes in the southwest in the past six years. Last year Barclays’ private equity fund BGF (formerly Business Growth Fund), took a minority stake in the company and injected £15.5m to expand the residential business. Key to this was the launch of the new Central England division where developments are now under way in Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and Berkshire.

David Jervis set up Spitfire Bespoke Homes in 2010 as the residential development arm of IM Properties. Within seven years, he had built it up into a business with a turnover of £100m. At Burrington Estates, he will continue to head up the Central division and work with Grayham Tucker, managing director for the southwest region, to drive collaboration and integration across all parts of the business.

Mark Edworthy, co-founder of Burrington Estates said: “Paul [Scantlebury] and I are excited to embark on this new chapter for the company – it was always our vision to step away from the day-to-day running of the business. We congratulate David on his new appointment and know that he, with Grayham’s support, will drive Burrington Estates forward successfully and continue to grow the business that we are so proud of.”

David Jervis said: “I am lucky to be put in charge of a great team, with a strong brand and excellent sites, where there is huge potential to continue to build a sustainable business for the long term.”

Burrington Estates delivered 97 homes in the financial year 2021/22 and its four-year development programme has a value of £323m.

