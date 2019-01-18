New leadership for demolition consultant

Matthew Waller and Mark Taylor

Matthew Waller and Mark Taylor join the management board of RVA as operations director and engineering consultancy director respectively.

Matthew Waller will now oversee the front end of the business. Mark Taylor is responsible for the management and quality control of projects.

They have both been with the company for more than 10 years and have now been tasked with preparing RVA for the next phase of its development, following its recent acquisition by a Czech company.

Founder and managing director Richard Vann explained: “In November 2017, RVA was acquired by Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (EPH), via its wholly owned subsidiary EP UK Investments Ltd. The news came in the month that we celebrated 25 years in business, and it marked the latest chapter in preparing a company fit for the future.

“This next generation of leadership has injected an added level of dynamism into the organisation. Matthew and Mark are experienced, technically astute and likeable team members, who are extremely embracing of change – all are important qualities as we head into our next quarter of a century.”

Other members of RVA’s management board include Ian Wharton, who takes on the responsibility of strategic development director, and business manager Lilia Russell.