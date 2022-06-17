New leadership team for HFD Construction

Paul Evans (left) and Andy Day

Commercial director Paul Evans and operations director Andy Day take over from David Shearer, who retired as managing director of HFD Construction in April after 16 years with the company.

Paul has more than 30 years’ experience in the sector and has previously held roles at construction consultant Soben, Engie’s regeneration division and Morgan Sindall. Initially trained as a quantity surveyor, Paul has managed the construction of major builds including Police Scotland’s offices at the Riverside East development in Dalmarnock, and several schools in the South Lanarkshire area.

Andy Day joins HFD from Ogilvie Construction, where he was construction director, responsible for a team of 80. He has previously worked for Robertson Construction, Bancon Construction and Graham Construction on projects including Edinburgh College’s Granton Campus (formerly Edinburgh Telford College), the Scottish Crime Campus at Gartcosh and student accommodation at the University of Salford.

Both men are members of the Chartered Institute of Building.

HFD Group chief executive William Hill said: “It’s a crucial time for our construction business as the development at 177 Bothwell Street nears completion and we get ready to hand the keys over to the new occupiers and landlord. David was an integral part of our business for many years and we wish him all the best in retirement. Paul and Andy will bring a wealth of experience to current and future projects, having worked with major contractors and construction companies in their careers so far.”

