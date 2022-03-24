New Liebherrs for Bronzeshield

Bronzeshield's new LTM 1110-5.1

A Liebherr LTM 1060-3.1 and an LTM 1110-5.1, rated at 60 and 110 tonnes capacity respectively, are on their way to Bronzeshield’s Cray headquarters.

The LTM 1110-5.1 is the smallest five-axle telescopic mobile in the Liebherr range but has a 60-metre telescopic boom and can legally carry all of its 29 tonnes of counterweight on UK roads. Bronzeshield’s model has a 19-metre double fly jib with the optional pair of seven-metre inserts to take maximum lifting height to 91 metres. The crane has also been specified with full remote-control capability.

The LTM 1060-3.1 (pictured below) is similarly designed for driving on roads with plenty of ballast, Liebherr says. A special system of dividing the ballast slabs allows a range of driving configurations to be achieved quickly.

The LTM 1060-3.1

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk