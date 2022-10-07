New managing director for JS Wright

Peter Grierson

Peter Grierson joins JS Wright from building products manufacturer Wolseley to take over from Phil Leech.

Phil Leech has now become chairman, after three years as managing director, in succession to Marcus Aniol. Marcus Aniol had been managing director of JS Wright from 2006 2019 and led a management buyout in 2017 following the retirement of its previous owners.

Peter Grierson was previously national sales director for Wolseley Pipe and Climate. He began his career as a trainee sales representative with the Graham Plumbers’ Merchant chain before joining Alumasc selling rainwater and drainage systems to specifiers and contractors. He then moved to pipeline and heating group BSS Group as an account director, rising to national business development director. Before joining Wolseley, he was regional sales director south for SIG Interiors.

“Having enjoyed a long association as a supplier, I have always regarded J S Wright as a business that conducts itself with integrity, is heavily focused on its people, and ensures that exceptionally high-quality standards remain paramount,” Mr Grierson said.

He added: “My outlook from early in my career has been to deliver to the customer exactly what has been promised and build lasting relationships on the strength of the trust which that brings. It involves having people around you with a shared vision, mission and purpose and ensuring that in all discussions and negotiations everyone feels they have been heard and achieved some gain.”

