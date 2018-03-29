New MD at Amey Utilities

Amey has recruited David McLoughlin as interim managing director of its utilities business.

Amey has also secured contract extensions with National Grid and Power Distribution.

David McLoughlin is a former finance & commercial director for Network Rail’s Infrastructure Projects division. He left Network Rail in 2014 to join Spencer Group as chief executive of its rail business, Spencer Rail, but stayed little more than a year. Since 2015 he has done business as Brandes House Consultancy.

Amey chief executive Andy Milner said: “David has a wealth of experience and will add great value to our utilities business as he helps shape our future strategy. I am delighted he has decided to join us at this exciting time for Amey.”

David McLoughlin said: “This is an exciting time for Amey’s utilities business with some great opportunities on the horizon. I have worked with Amey closely in the past and know what a strong leadership team it has. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to develop the business in 2018.”

His appointment comes as Amey secures extensions to its contracts with National Grid and Western Power Distribution.

The National Grid extension covers substation construction and design projects across England and Wales until 2023.

The contract extension with Western Power Distribution sees Amey continuing to work on overhead power lines across the Southwest, South Wales, the East and the West Midlands regions until 2020.