New MD at Wilson James

Tony Palombo joined Wilson James in 2004 as operations director after 27 years with Balfour Kilpatrick. He has since been involved in the logistics planning and strategy development of many high-profile projects, including city centre sites, airports and government sites. His involvement has been from the early concept stages, assisting in impact mitigation for planning consent purposes, volumetric studies and consolidation centre planning, to overseeing the logistics operations.

Wilson James chairman Gary Sullivan said: "Tony is the perfect choice; he knows our business inside and out, he understands our customers and is respected by his peers. Tony has a passion for service delivery whilst being an innovator in logistics for construction. This is great news for Wilson James and the people we work with."

Tony Palombo said: “I am looking forward to building on the excellent foundations laid by Peter Jacobs. We have a great team with extensive experience within our logistics sector. Considerable investment in our people, our assets and our close working relationship with our security sector colleagues set us apart from our competitors and enables Wilson James to tackle the most complex of projects with well-thought out planning.”