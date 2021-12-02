  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu December 02 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. New MD for Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick

New MD for Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick

5 hours Balfour Beatty has appointed Will Smith as managing director of its mechanical and electrical contracting business, Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick.

Will Smith
Will Smith

Will Smith joins Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick from Cumming, a quantity surveying and project management business, where he was UK & Europe chief executive.

Previously, he was UK managing director of Spie, the French M&E group.

Will Smith replaces Simon Lafferty, who has movedon after 35 years with the company.

Mark Bullock, chief executive of Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services, said of the new man: “Bringing together his wealth of knowledge and expertise, he will drive our electrical and mechanical business forward; supporting the safe and successful delivery of schemes across the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »