New MD for Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick

Will Smith

Will Smith joins Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick from Cumming, a quantity surveying and project management business, where he was UK & Europe chief executive.

Previously, he was UK managing director of Spie, the French M&E group.

Will Smith replaces Simon Lafferty, who has movedon after 35 years with the company.

Mark Bullock, chief executive of Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services, said of the new man: “Bringing together his wealth of knowledge and expertise, he will drive our electrical and mechanical business forward; supporting the safe and successful delivery of schemes across the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk