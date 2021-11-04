New MD for Cornish housebuilder

Gordon Innes

Gordon Innes has moved to Gilbert & Goode from Countryside Properties, which he joined in May 2020 as managing director of its Manchester and Cheshire East partnerships division.

He has previously worked for Avant Homes and Persimmon Homes, rising from quantity surveyor to commercial manager and then into leadership roles.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Gilbert & Goode, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with the team working across projects here in the southwest,” he said.

Acquired by the Ocean Housing Group in 2005, Gilbert & Goode builds both open market and affordable homes. The company is aiming to build 125 properties in the next year, creating a turnover of £20m.

Ocean Housing Group chief executive Mark Gardner said: “Gordon’s experience in residential development is going to be instrumental in shaping Gilbert & Goode’s future as a leading developer in the southwest and I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.”

