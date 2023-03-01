New MD for Integra Buildings

Chief executive Gary Parker, left, and new managing director Chris Turner

Chris Turner joined modular building supplier Integra 20 years ago as an apprentice technical draughtsman. Today he is managing director, in charge of day-to-day operations.

Former managing director Gary Parker, who co-founded Humberside-based Integra 25 years ago with Paul Tansey, has become chief executive in a restructure, with a new remit to focus on strategic opportunities.

Based in Paull, east of Hull, Integra employs 160 people and makes a range of modular buildings.

Chris Turner said: “Becoming managing director is not something I could ever have expected when I joined the business 20 years ago, but I’m excited to take on the challenge.

“It’s also great that I will still be working closely with Gary in his new role. We have a shared vision for the further growth of the business and the continued evolution of our products.

“The modular construction sector has seen phenomenal growth over recent years and we’ve grown at an even faster rate. We see no reason for that to change, because modular building has so many advantages over traditional construction and is inherently more sustainable.

“We’re very well placed to continue to out-perform the market with our excellent team, strong pipeline of projects and exceptional track record of project delivery.”

Since Chris Turner became commercial director in 2012, Integra’s turnover has trebled from £14m to £42m in 2022. He joined Chris Parker and Paul Tansey as a shareholder in the business last year, ahead of the planned leadership restructure.

In his new role as chief executive, Chris Parker will look at potential acquisitions and lead a project to expand the Integra site at Paull.

The other members of the senior leadership team are: Paul Tansey as safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) director; Jim Butler as operations director; technical director Mike Marriott; and finance director Sarah Marshall.

