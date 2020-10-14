New MD for Lincs developer

Tony Lawton

Formerly managing director of Lindum Homes, Tony Lawton has been involved in property development in Lincolnshire for more than 30 years. He joined Stirlin in October 2019 as managing director of its house-building division, Homes by Stirlin.

Stirlin’s commercial developments include Leafbridge in North Hykeham, Riverside Enterprise Park in Saxilby, Kirk’s Yard in Branston and Stirlin Place in Gainsborough.

In partnership with Castle Square Developments, Stirlin is also planning a 20-acre commercial development in Saxilby, named Enterprise West Lindsey. Construction is due to start in 2021.

The housing business, Homes by Stirlin, is set to complete its largest scheme to date at the end of this year: Lodge Lane in Nettleham is a 44 home development.

“I am delighted to have been given this opportunity to lead the continued growth and expansion of what is already a well-known and respected local commercial and residential development company,” he said. “I’m very excited about the future for the company and the chance to help create more quality developments for people to live and work.”

James Kirby, managing director of parent company Stirlin Group, said: “Tony has done a fantastic job since he joined our residential division last year and he has a great deal of local experience in the property sector which makes him an excellent leader. Since he joined, Homes by Stirlin has grown significantly and I know he’ll bring the same qualities to his new role as MD of Stirlin Developments. We have some brilliant plans in the pipeline which will need his knowledge, expertise and his passion for quality.”

