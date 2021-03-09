New MD for O’Keefe

Marc Daley

Marc Daly joins O’Keefe after nine years at Carey Civil Engineering, where he was head of delivery, managing the overall performance and delivery of projects for tier one contractors including Skanska, Balfour Beatty and Lendlease.

He previously worked for Laing O’Rourke for nine years, starting as an assistant project manager and ending as contracts manager.

He said of his new job: “Running a business with multi-disciplinary services which offer clients seamless delivery from demolition and remediation through to frame delivery, but which can operate successfully in small, medium and large project environments, puts us in an enviable position in today’s marketplace.”

O’Keefe chief executive Patrick O’Keefe added: “We are delighted to add Marc to our team. His plethora of hands-on project experience across all construction disciplines makes him an ideal fit for our organisation as it adapts to post-Covid working methods.”

