New MD for painting contractor

Neil Hand

Neil Hand was previously managing director of Novus Property Solutions (formerly Seddon Property Services).

With his arrival at Hankinson, owner Stephen Hankinson has moved from chief executive to chairman.

Stephen Hankinson said: “We are delighted to have secured Neil’s services. His calibre and experience for this important role reflects the ambitions of the Hankinson Group. We are confident that with Neil’s leadership, we will take full advantage of market opportunities and will grow our position in the market, whilst continuing to deliver the excellent levels of quality and value to our customers that we are renowned for.”

Neil Hand said: “The opportunities ahead of us are significant and I am confident that I will be working with a talented team that is passionate and hungry to seize those opportunities and drive the business to future greater success, in line with the growth and development aspirations of the Hankinson Group.”