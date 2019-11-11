New MD for roof truss producer

Luke Roberts

Luke Roberts joined roof truss manufacturer Donaldson Timber Engineering (DTE) in 2007 as team leader for I-Joists at the company’s Ilkeston branch. He then became general manager of Ilkeston Joists in 2011 and was promoted to business development director in 2017.

He now succeeds Jonathan Fellingham who had been managing director of DTE for 10 years.

Mr Roberts previously worked for Walker Timber Group and National Hickman, and has a post-graduate diploma in applied management from Warwick Business School.

Completing DTE’s senior management team are finance director Avi Basu and business development directors Callum Henderson and Rodger Cook.

Donaldson Group managing director Scott Cairns said: “Since joining the business, Luke has proved himself time and time again in understanding what it takes to succeed, while ensuring that his esteem for colleagues and customers builds a mutual trust and respect from all. His integrity, ability and moral compass are unquestioned. DTE is an incredibly important part of our family group, and I can think of no-one better to head this market-leading business.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk