New MD for Scottish merchant

Steve Galbraith

Steve Galbraith has been given responsibility for timber merchant MGM Timber and building products supplier James Donaldson Insulation. This is in addition to his existing position as managing director of Nu-Style Products.

He joined the Donaldson Group in 2018 as commercial director of Nu-Style Products, a laminate panel manufacturer best known for its shower panel brand, Perform Panel. He became managing director of Nu-Style Products in April 2019.

Before joining Nu-Style Products, Steve Galbraith worked for SIG for 19 years in a number of roles, including internal and external sales, warehouse and stock control, multi-site management and, most recently, for 10 years as branch director of SIG in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Donaldson Group chief executive Andrew Donaldson said: “Steve has proved to be an excellent leader over the last four years with Nu-Style Products. He has taken the business through a transitional period, with a new branch in England and a second to follow before the end of the year. He’s ideally placed to work with the excellent teams at MGM Timber and James Donaldson Insulation to take both businesses to the next level, and I look forward to seeing them develop under his leadership.”

Steve Galbraith said: “I’m extremely fortunate to be inheriting such a strong, experienced, market-leading team, and I’m looking forward to working with them to grow the businesses in line with the Donaldson Group strategy.”

Currently led by the sixth generation of Donaldson, the 162-year-old Donaldson Group comprises 11 specialist timber and building product businesses, operating throughout the UK from 46 locations employing more than 1,600 people.

