New MD for Travis Perkins

Kieran Griffin

Kieran Griffin joined Travis Perkins 24 years ago as a management apprentice, rising to become branch manager and later regional director of the builders’ merchant business. He was then promoted to managing director for the group’s interior building products business, CFF, in 2008 before taking on the reins at Keyline (heavy materials) in 2013. He moved across to head up BSS, the industrial pipeline and heating systems distributor, in 2017.

Group chief executive John Carter said: “During his long and successful career with the Travis Perkins Group Kieran has developed a track record for providing clear and strategic leadership that generates outstanding results and outperforms the market, often in challenging circumstances.

“He has delivered particularly outstanding results in his most recent role as managing director for BSS, and I believe he is very well placed to build on our commercial strength and develop our merchant model for future growth.”

Mr Griffin said: “My goal is to make it easier for our customers to do business with us so that we make Travis Perkins the first choice for the best builders in town. We have the best people, and so there is no doubt in my mind that by empowering them, we have the capacity to invigorate our focus on customer and service capability.”