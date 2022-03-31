New mixer trucks for Explore

One of Explore's Renault C430 trucks with McPhee mixer body

Explore has bought eight Renault Trucks C430 8x4s, all equipped with eight cubic metre McPhee mixer bodies.

The vehicles were supplied by Border Trucks and are the first Renaults in Explore’s 40-strong fleet. Renault Trucks has been part of the Volvo Group since 2001.

Explore Transport is a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke and WS Transport, part of the Stobart Group.

John Whitehurst, Explore’s head of mixers and heavy haulage, said: “One of our prime purchasing considerations was the ongoing maintenance and servicing of the vehicles. We were impressed with the options offered by Border Trucks and felt assured that any down time would be kept to a minimum.”

The new vehicles will initially operate around the Central section of HS2, where Explore Transport is expecting to move significant volumes of material in the next 24-36 months. “The spec we have chosen gives us the flexibility to be compliant with a number of different customer and site requirements for safety and environmental standards, meaning they can be versatile and work in any location we need them,” said John Whitehurst.

