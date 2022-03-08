New name for Bam PPP

Bam PPP, set up as Bam’s vehicle for private finance and public-private initiatives, is now 50% owned by Dutch pension fund investor PGGM.

The change a name to Invesis is described as a reflection of the new ownership and a broadening of its interests towards digital infrastructure and energy transition.

Invesis is also moving into new markets, including North America and Australia, where it is a partner on the Cross River Rail project in Brisbane.

Invesis chief executive Kieron Meade said: “The infrastructure needs of the world are changing. There is an explosion in demand for digital infrastructure to meet the exponential growth in data driven by the internet of things, 5G, virtual reality and AI. There is an urgent and pressing need to invest in the transition from an economy dependent on fossil fuels to a net zero future based on renewable energy.

“We have to provide infrastructure for communities to become more resilient and to safeguard our coasts and cities from the impact of climate change. Invesis is ready to support our clients and partners in delivering the infrastructure required to meet these huge challenges and provide a sustainable future for the communities we serve.”

