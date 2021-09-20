New name for housing ministry

The secretary of state for levelling up

The change in name follows the appointment last week of Michael Gove as secretary of state to replace Robert Jenrik. Gove becomes secretary of state for levelling up.

The government statement announcing the rebranding gave no definition for ‘levelling up’ other than to say: “The secretary of state will drive cross-Whitehall efforts to deliver a programme of tangible improvements in every part of the UK as we build back better from the pandemic, and deliver on the people’s priorities.”

Michael Give has also been given responsibility for United Kingdom governance and elections and have the additional title of minister for intergovernmental relations, coordinating with the devolved administrations.

He will be supported in the department by new minister of state Kemi Badenoch and junior minister Neil O’Brien MP.

Christopher Pincher and Lord Greenhalgh remain minister of state and Eddie Hughes remains a junior minister (parliamentary under-secretary of state) in the department.

Michael Gove said: “I’m thrilled that the PM has asked me to lead the levelling up agenda, the defining mission of this government. With a superb team of ministers and officials in a new department, our relentless focus will be on delivering for those overlooked families and undervalued communities across the United Kingdom. We have a unique opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

