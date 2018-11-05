New noise barrier trialled on the M1

CGI of the barrier

The Italian-made barrier will be installed along the M1 northbound and southbound carriageways at Denby Dale (junction 39) and on the northbound exit and southbound entry slip roads.

Highways England project manager Sujad Hussain said: “This is the first system of its kind in the UK that will act as a noise and safety barrier. The barrier can withstand vehicle impact and additionally shows a noise reduction of 37 decibels, a similar noise level to a refrigerator humming.

“The barrier was tested in Italy and by using this solution we reduce the amount of vegetation we need to remove and it allows us to create a continuous stretch of barrier over the bridge, which might have been difficult using other methods. “