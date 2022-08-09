New nukes MD for consulting engineer

Christophe Junillon

After 22 years with Atkins Chris Ball is stepping down as nuclear and power managing director for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

He will be succeeded by Christophe Junillon, who has himself worked for the organisation for more than 25 years and is currently director of nuclear new build in EMEA.

Joe St Julian, SNC-Lavalin’s president of nuclear, said: “Christophe’s dynamic approach to our new build projects in EMEA means he has developed strong and meaningful relationships with our clients across the region, and he is well placed to lead our nuclear and power EMEA team towards continued success. I look forward to working with him in the region as we grow our net zero energy capabilities, support our clients’ ambitious new build programmes, expand our waste management and decommissioning services and accelerate the adoption of digital products and technology across the energy market. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Chris Ball for the lasting impact he has made as a valued member of our Nuclear Sector’s executive leadership team.”

Chris Ball will remain with SNC-Lavalin until November 2022 to help smooth the transition.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk