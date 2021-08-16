New operations director at Midas

Mark Wusthoff

Mark Wusthoff joined Midas Construction in April as operations director for Wessex, Wales and the West Midlands.

He joined from Galliford Try, where he had been southwest area director since 2016. Before that, he has worked for Bouygues and Leadbitter, and spent 15 years with Carillion.

He said: “I believe that my passion for promoting long-lasting and rewarding careers in the industry, while supporting those already working within the sector, is a vision shared by Midas. I am thrilled to become a part of this trailblazing team and look forward to supporting the company as it continues to grow and thrive.”

He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) and vice chair of the CIOB Bristol hub. He has also been involved with Construction Excellence and is a former council member of the Construction Industry Training Board, helping to develop higher apprenticeship qualifications in Wales.

Midas Group chief Executive Alan Hope said: “His dedication to achieving excellence in the industry, as well as his wealth of experience will be a positive addition to our company as we continue to create high quality developments, support our customers and leave a lasting legacy in the communities we live and work in.”

