New operations director for Groundforce

James Burchell

Groundforce has appointed James Burchell as new operations director for its Piletec and Mr Cropper piling businesses and its U Mole trenchless technology business.

James Burchell has been with the company for more than 20 years, most recently as commercial manager for major projects at Groundforce Shorco. His promotion follows the retirement of Bill Gorton.

He joined the business initially as a yard labourer/driver, delivering shoring equipment, experience which has made customer services and colleague empowerment a personal priority.

He moved from sales to an operational role in 2012 as project manager for Groundforce.

He said that he was looking forward to following in Bill Gorton’s footsteps. “Our strategy will include investment in all three businesses, to grow our portfolio of products to complement our existing fleet, and introduce new equipment which not only makes using it safer but also makes the end users more productive,” he said. “Our aim is to give customers choice by offering a range of products and solutions that meet their requirements, together with providing the highest levels of service. We will push the boundaries on innovation and new ideas.”