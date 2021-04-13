New ops director for BBA

Tara Deller-Hoy

Tara Deller-Hoy is described as a people and change management specialist who started her career as a train driver.

Before joining the BBA, she spent 24 years in the rail industry, starting as a train driver on the Heathrow Express, becoming operations standards manager and then head of drivers for the London Overground. In 2014 she was seconded to Crossrail to recruit and train operational staff and then moved to South West Trains, and then West Midlands Trains as head of workforce strategy.

At the BBA she will be responsible for directing and coordinating resources to deliver the company’s policies, goals and objectives to ensure customer satisfaction. She joins chief executive Hardy Giesler and recently appointed technical director Bill Hewlett on a mission to effect a culture change at the organisation.

Hardy Giesler said: “Tara joins the BBA at an exciting time for the business when our focus is firmly on continuous improvement and innovation to serve our industry more efficiently. With a solid footing in training and development, Tara’s commitment to the development of people, coupled with her skills in building and implementing operational improvements, will be a welcomed addition to the senior management team.”

