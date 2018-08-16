New ops director for IPA

Alison Baptiste

Alison Baptiste joins the IPA in October from the Environment Agency, where she is currently director of strategy and investment.

At the IPA, which is part of the Cabinet Office, she will lead the team that provides support and assurance to government departments with projects on the government major projects portfolio (GMPP).

IPA chief executive Tony Meggs said: “The UK has developed a world-class cadre of project delivery professionals at the most senior levels and it is my pleasure to welcome one of them into the IPA. Alison has a wealth of experience and I have no doubt that she will have an immediate and lasting impact on the IPA and the delivery of projects in government.”

Alison Baptiste said: “This is a challenging but extremely exciting time for project delivery in government. The portfolio of projects to improve public services is wide ranging and ambitious. I look forward to being at the heart of this delivery, working closely with all departments and leading the operations team in the IPA.”